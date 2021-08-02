Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIA team visits blast site in Rohtak

The injured, identified as Raj Kumar, is recuperating at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Rohtak.
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 01:08 AM IST
A morning walker had picked up a polythene bag lying near a hand-pump in the IMT police station area when the explosive went off on Saturday. (HT FILE)

A day after a mystery blast left a 55-year-old morning walker injured in Kharawar village on the outskirts of Rohtak city, a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the explosion site on Sunday.

Cops, however, remained tight-lipped on the development. “We will not reveal anything until the investigation is complete,” said Rohtak additional superintendent of police (ASP) Krishan Kumar, adding that a case under Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908, and Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

The injured, identified as Raj Kumar, is recuperating at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak. He is said to have picked up a polythene bag lying near a hand-pump in the IMT police station area when the explosive went off.

