Nigdi resident arrested for killing wife during domestic dispute
Nigdi resident arrested for killing wife during domestic dispute

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 27-year-old owner of a dairy, for killing his 22-year-old wife during a domestic fight in Nigdi on Saturday night
PUBLISHED ON AUG 01, 2021 10:40 PM IST
The arrested man has been identified as Chetan Govind Pawar (27), while his now-deceased wife was identified as Vaishnavi Chetan Pawar (22), both residents of Akash Society in Sector 26 of Nigdi, Pune. The man allegedly strangled the woman and hit her on the head with a blunt object, causing her death, according to the police.

The incident happened at 10:30pm at their house, when the residents in the area placed a call to police control room.

“He was habitual of drinking and because of the age difference and other trivial reasons they never got along since their wedding two years ago. They had a violent fight in the morning as well. He went to work and came back before they resumed the fight. The police responded to the call and found him in one part of the house while the body was in the other part,” said assistant police inspector Vishal Jadhav of Dehu road police station who is investigating the case.

The man is a Class 5 dropout while the woman was a Class 12 dropout and they had been in an arranged marriage, according to the police. The now-deceased woman’s mother Meena Suresh Waghere (46), a resident of Waghere Ali area of Pimprigaon is the complainant in the case.

“Their parents had tried to solve their fights, but to no avail,” said API Jadhav.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Dehuroad police station.

