Nigerian held with cocaine worth Rs4 lakh in Kondhwa

PUNE A Nigerian national has been arrested by the Pune police on Wednesday, in possession of cocaine worth ₹4 lakh, in Kondhwa.

The man, identified as Shamsuddin Omotola Hasan (48), is a resident of Sankla Exclusive Vista Society in Pisoli. The man is a native of Lagos in Nigeria, according to police. The man intended to sell the drugs, a statement by the police claimed.

The drugs in his possession were found be worth ₹4,16,000. Along with the drugs, the police found five mobile phones worth ₹15,000; one Yamaha motorcycle worth ₹50,000; cash of ₹20,000; and a weighing scale worth ₹1,000. The total seizure was estimated to be worth ₹5,02,000.

The 48-year-old was found at the gate of Brookefield Society when the officials of the crime branch were patrolling the Kondhwa area at 2:50am on Wednesday.

The crime branch officials who made the arrest were from Anti-Narcotics Cell-1 of Pune police crime branch, led by Senior police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad.

A case under Sections 8(c), 22(b) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered at Kondhwa police station.

