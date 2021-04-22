Home / Cities / Others / Nigerian held with cocaine worth Rs4 lakh in Kondhwa
others

Nigerian held with cocaine worth Rs4 lakh in Kondhwa

PUNE A Nigerian national has been arrested by the Pune police on Wednesday, in possession of cocaine worth ₹4 lakh, in Kondhwa
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 07:43 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE A Nigerian national has been arrested by the Pune police on Wednesday, in possession of cocaine worth 4 lakh, in Kondhwa.

The man, identified as Shamsuddin Omotola Hasan (48), is a resident of Sankla Exclusive Vista Society in Pisoli. The man is a native of Lagos in Nigeria, according to police. The man intended to sell the drugs, a statement by the police claimed.

The drugs in his possession were found be worth 4,16,000. Along with the drugs, the police found five mobile phones worth 15,000; one Yamaha motorcycle worth 50,000; cash of 20,000; and a weighing scale worth 1,000. The total seizure was estimated to be worth 5,02,000.

The 48-year-old was found at the gate of Brookefield Society when the officials of the crime branch were patrolling the Kondhwa area at 2:50am on Wednesday.

The crime branch officials who made the arrest were from Anti-Narcotics Cell-1 of Pune police crime branch, led by Senior police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad.

A case under Sections 8(c), 22(b) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered at Kondhwa police station.

PUNE A Nigerian national has been arrested by the Pune police on Wednesday, in possession of cocaine worth 4 lakh, in Kondhwa.

The man, identified as Shamsuddin Omotola Hasan (48), is a resident of Sankla Exclusive Vista Society in Pisoli. The man is a native of Lagos in Nigeria, according to police. The man intended to sell the drugs, a statement by the police claimed.

The drugs in his possession were found be worth 4,16,000. Along with the drugs, the police found five mobile phones worth 15,000; one Yamaha motorcycle worth 50,000; cash of 20,000; and a weighing scale worth 1,000. The total seizure was estimated to be worth 5,02,000.

The 48-year-old was found at the gate of Brookefield Society when the officials of the crime branch were patrolling the Kondhwa area at 2:50am on Wednesday.

The crime branch officials who made the arrest were from Anti-Narcotics Cell-1 of Pune police crime branch, led by Senior police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad.

A case under Sections 8(c), 22(b) of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered at Kondhwa police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP