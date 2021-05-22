Home / Cities / Others / Nihang murdered by aide in Tarn Taran
others

Nihang murdered by aide in Tarn Taran

Police said Karamjit was combing his hair on Friday morning when his aide, Surjit Singh of Tarn Taran’s Sakhira village, attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon
By HT Correspondent, Tarn Taran
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 01:44 AM IST
The accused was arrested hours after the murder. (Representational photo)

A 20-year-old Nihang was stabbed to death by one of his aides at Soorwind Bhaini village in the district on Friday morning.

The deceased, who hailed from Jalandhar, was identified as Karamjit Singh. He was associated with a Nihang organisation headquartered at Sursingh village. He was staying at the residence of Gurwinder Singh in Soorwind Bhaini along with other members of the organisation.

Police said Karamjit was combing his hair in the morning when his aide, Surjit Singh of Tarn Taran’s Sakhira village, attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, leaving him critically injured. He succumbed to his injuries on the way to a hospital in Amritsar.

“The accused was arrested hours after the murder. He had been holding a grudge against the victim ever since their fight over horse riding last month,” said Tarn Taran SSP Dhruman Nimbale.

He added that a case was registered against the accused under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC and the victim’s body was handed over to the family after postmortem.

