Home / Cities / Others / Nihangs assault shopkeeper in Bathinda; four booked
others

Nihangs assault shopkeeper in Bathinda; four booked

The shopkeeper alleged that a group of Nihangs visited his shop and when he objected to their stealing a few objects, he was attacked with swords.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 11:51 PM IST
The incident happened over suspicion of theft. (HT file)

Bathinda A Talwandi Sabo shopkeeper was injured, allegedly by Nihangs, after he objected to their shoplifting attempt on Thursday. Victim Atinderpal Singh claimed that a group of Nihangs visited his shop and when he objected to their stealing a few objects, he was attacked with swords.

He alleged that the assailants even tried to loot cash kept in a safe at the shop.

“When we objected to their behaviour, they started an altercation with my family members at the shop. They attacked my father. As I jumped to his rescue, the Nihangs attacked me at least thrice with swords,” he told reporters. He has suffered a deep wound on his left arm and is being treated at Bathinda civil hospital

Dr Puneet Kaur at the emergency ward at the civil hospital said Atinderpal got first-aid at Talwandi hospital and he is under the observation of an orthopaedician.

Talwandi DSP Manoj Gorsi said four assailants have been booked after the incident. “Preliminary investigation shows that a child in the company of Nihangs stole an article from the shop. An altercation over this turned violent and the victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment. An FIR will be lodged after getting detailed medical report of the victim,” the DSP added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Carcass plant still not operational, Ludhiana MC to pay 8 lakh fine

NGT asks Navi Mumbai planning body to clear water inlets at Panje wetland

Barnala nagar council president elected, amid Cong infighting

Maharashtra pollution control body takes steps to streamline mgmt of hazardous waste
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Delhi Covid Updates
RR vs DC
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP