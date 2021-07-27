Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Nine new Covid cases, no deaths in Chandigarh tricity area
others

Nine new Covid cases, no deaths in Chandigarh tricity area

The UT contributed four new cases to the tally while Panchkula, which had zero cases on Sunday, detected two new cases in the last 24 hours. Mohali had three new infections, as per the health bulletin.
By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh/panchkula/mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 02:19 AM IST
Currently, Mohali has the highest count of active cases, 43, followed by Chandigarh with 36 infected patients while Panchkula is now left with just four cases. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The tricity recorded nine Covid-19 cases and zero deaths on Monday.

The UT contributed four new cases to the tally while Panchkula, which had zero cases on Sunday, detected two new cases in the last 24 hours. Mohali had three new infections, as per the health bulletin.

In Chandigarh, the new infections were found in Sector 38 and Hallomajra while the ones in Panchkula emerged from Kalka and Kot. Of the three cases in Mohali, one surfaced from Mohali city while two were from Kharar.

Currently, Mohali has the highest count of active cases, 43, followed by Chandigarh with 36 infected patients while Panchkula is now left with just four cases.

In Chandigarh, it is for the 21st consecutive day that no virus deaths have been reported. Mohali and Panchkula, which have recorded eight and two deaths respectively this month, saw one death each last Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Someone added ‘googling’ as a skill on CV, landed an interview. See viral tweet

85 Days of Night

Two young bears spotted roaming around mall in Tennessee, USA. Watch

Baby elephants having a gala time splashing in mud will leave you smiling
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics
Kargil Vijay Diwas
India Covid Cases
Pinch 2
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Earthquake
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP