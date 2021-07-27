Home / Cities / Others / Nine new Covid cases, no deaths in Chandigarh tricity area
Currently, Mohali has the highest count of active cases, 43, followed by Chandigarh with 36 infected patients while Panchkula is now left with just four cases. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Nine new Covid cases, no deaths in Chandigarh tricity area

By HT Correspondents, Chandigarh/panchkula/mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 02:19 AM IST

The tricity recorded nine Covid-19 cases and zero deaths on Monday.

The UT contributed four new cases to the tally while Panchkula, which had zero cases on Sunday, detected two new cases in the last 24 hours. Mohali had three new infections, as per the health bulletin.

In Chandigarh, the new infections were found in Sector 38 and Hallomajra while the ones in Panchkula emerged from Kalka and Kot. Of the three cases in Mohali, one surfaced from Mohali city while two were from Kharar.

Currently, Mohali has the highest count of active cases, 43, followed by Chandigarh with 36 infected patients while Panchkula is now left with just four cases.

In Chandigarh, it is for the 21st consecutive day that no virus deaths have been reported. Mohali and Panchkula, which have recorded eight and two deaths respectively this month, saw one death each last Friday.

