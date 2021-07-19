Nine-year-old boy drowns after falling into pit in outer Delhi

A nine-year-old boy drowned after he fell into a pit filled with rain water near an agricultural field in Metro Vihar Phase-2 in outer Delhi’s Narela industrial area on Monday, said police. The police are yet to ascertain how the boy fell into the pit.

Deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said the Narela Industrial Area police station received a call at 1.18pm that a boy drowned in a pit and was taken to a nearby hospital. “A police team reached the hospital and learnt that the boy, identified as Govind, was dead,” said the DCP.

The boy’s family told police that he left home in the morning and went to the field to attend to nature’s call. When he did not return, his family members panicked and started looking for him. A neighbour informed the boy’s father that his son drowned after falling into a pit near an agricultural field. Local residents rescued the boy and rushed him to the hospital, where doctors declared that he died of drowning.

“Prime facie, it appears that the boy was passing by the pit and slipped. He may have not seen the pit since it was filled with rain water. An inquest proceeding under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was initiated,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.