others

Ninth descendant of Bajirao Peshwa loses life to Covid-19

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 08:07 PM IST
A descendant of Shrimant Bajirao Peshwa, Shrimant Mahendra Peshwa, born on October 15, 1963, a resident of Pune, passed away tragically while fighting Covid-19 on Tuesday. He was the ninth descendant of the Bajirao Peshwa and the working president of an organisation called the Hindavi Swarajya Mahasangh, comprising royal families of Maharashtra.

“There are two Peshwa families in Pune. One is Dr Vinayakrao Peshwa, his wife Jayamangalaraje, daughter-in-law Aarti and their daughters. This is the 10th generation of the Peshwa family. Vinayakrao, 74, is a geologist and worked as a professor at the SPPU for 33 years. The second family belongs to Vinayakrao’s elder brother Krishnarao. Mahendra is his son. Krishnarao’s wife Usha Raje, son Mahendra, daughter-in-law Sucheta and their daughter live here. Mahendra had his own fabrication business. All the members are descendants of Amritrao Peshwa of the Peshwa dynasty,” said Kundan Kumar Sathe, secretary of the Bajirao Peshwe Pratishthan.

“The British had taken possession of many properties of the Peshwas. Amritrao moved to Varanasi around 1800. Three generations ago the Peshwas came back to Pune,” Sathe said.

