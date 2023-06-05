NIRF: BHU fifth best university in country

The Banaras Hindu University has been ranked the 5th best university in the country, according to the National Institutions Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023.

The BHU Campus (HT FIle Photo)

The rankings were released by minister of state for education and external affairs, Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, in New Delhi.

In the university category, BHU secured fifth spot with 65.85 points, climbing one level up from last year. A total of 100 institutions have been ranked in the category. The university successfully maintained its position in the overall category, 11th, securing 67.21.

The rankings issued by the NIRF, has added one new category this year namely agriculture and allied sectors. Banaras Hindu University has been placed fourth in the category with 63.68 points, among the 40 institutions ranked.

BHU’s Institute of Agricultural Sciences is considered as one of the most reputed institutions across India and is also known globally for its expertise, academic and research credentials.

The university has also performed well in the dental category with improvement of three levels as compared to the 2022 rankings. Last year, BHU was ranked 21st, while in 2023, the varsity secured the 18th position.

Vice-chancellor, Prof Sudhir Kumar Jain, has congratulated the BHU fraternity for the improved rankings of the university. He credited it to the hard work and commitment of the members of BHU. “We are constantly working to improve the teaching and research ecosystem in the university. Besides, we are also putting a greater focus on ensuring a better campus life for students. I am confident that we are bound to touch newer success and glory in the days to come,” he said.

The university has launched a number of initiatives in the past one and a half years aiming at welfare and development of students and faculty members. In addition, a series of measures have been implemented to boost research productivity and quality.

