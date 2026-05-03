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Nishant Kumar launches his Sadbhav Yatra from Valmikinagar

Nishant Kumar launched his "Sadbhav Yatra" in West Champaran, inspired by Gandhi and his father, aiming to promote unity and goodwill among all.

Updated on: May 03, 2026 10:21 pm IST
By Sandeep Bhaskar, Bettiah
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Emulating the political playbook of his father, ex-CM Nitish Kumar, Nishant Kumar on Sunday launched his “Sadbhav Yatra” from picturesque Valmikinagar region in West Champaran.

JD(U) leader Nishant Kumar speaks with media persons at the start of his 'Sadbhav Yatra' from JD(U) office in Patna, Sunday (SANTOSH KUMAR/HT)

Kumar described his yatra as inspired by Mahatma Gandhi and his father Nitish Kumar. “Gandhiji began his Satyagraha from Champaran, and my father too launched his yatras from here. I am also starting mine from the same land,” said the JD-U leader, who joined the party last month, and left for Valmikinagar after seeking “blessings and benediction” of his father.

He clarified the idea behind the “Sadbhav Yatra” (goodwill tour). “The aim is to take everyone along—rich, poor, Dalit, extremely poor, minority. There should be a feeling of love for all,” he said minutes before “Nishchay Rath” carrying him left JD-U’s Patna office. At Mehsi in East Champaran he was seen standing atop the van, acknowledging party workers and thanking them for their support.

“His Yatra has boosted party workers’ morale,” said Rajeev Ranjan Prasad, JD-U’s national spokesperson, adding it will help him take his father’s development work to the masses through interactions with people in different parts of state.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Nishant Kumar launches his Sadbhav Yatra from Valmikinagar
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Nishant Kumar launches his Sadbhav Yatra from Valmikinagar
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