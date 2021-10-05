Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIT Jalandhar holds convocation
NIT Jalandhar holds convocation

Published on Oct 05, 2021 01:03 AM IST
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan was the chief guest at the NIT Jalandhar convocation. (HT FILE PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSES ONLY)
By HT Correspondent

Jalandhar Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, held its 17th convocation on Monday, where 1,311 students were conferred degrees. Chief guest Union minister for education Dharmendra Pradhan joined the convocation virtually. “The New Education Policy emphasises inclusive growth. The Covid-19 pandemic has made us realise the power and convenience of digital technologies. I congratulate director of the institute Lalit Kumar Awasthi, faculty and students of the NIT for being ranked among the top 50 institutions of the country,” the minister said in his address.

