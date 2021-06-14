NMCG team sprays solution in the Ganga to remove algal bloom

: A team of National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) sprayed special solution in the Ganga in Varanasi to disintegrate algal bloom here on Sunday.

The team, led by project officer (technical), NMCG, Neeraj Gahlawat and comprising NMCG, Varanasi, convener Rajesh Shukla, city health officer Dr NP Singh sprayed the special solution in river Ganga from Dashashwamedh Ghat to Asi Ghat. The team has brought around 15 kg powder from which solution was prepared and sprayed.

“Around 3000 litre solution was prepared using 7.5 kg powder and sprayed in a long stretch of river Ganga in Varanasi to disintegrate algae strains and prevent algal bloom,” said Neeraj Gahlawat.

He said around 3000 litre solution will be sprayed in river Ganga on Monday too. On Tuesday, spot inspection would be done, and situation will be assessed.

“Solution was sprayed at Dashashwamedh Ghat stretch on Sunday morning. In the afternoon, when we reached the same spot, the algal bloom was nowhere in the stretch. It means the solution disintegrated the algae,” said Rajesh Shukla.

The algal bloom was seen in the Ganga nearly 20 days back. After few days, it disappeared and was seen again in the same stretch of the Ganga around a week ago. Thereafter, district magistrate, Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma constituted a team of experts on June 7. The team collected samples from the Ganga and testing was done UP pollution control board, laboratory.

The samples were tested and it was found that the algae strains coming from STP, Mirzapur caused algal bloom in the Varanasi stretch. UPPCB scientific officer Dr TN Singh said, “We collected samples of the Ganga water from various stretch of the river to find out the cause of algal bloom in river Ganga in Varanasi. The samples were tested, and results revealed that algae strains drained into the river Ganga from Mirzapur district’s Chunar oxidation pond and STP. These algae flourished in Varanasi stretch of river Ganga due to presence of nitrogen and phosphorous (though mild) which mainly come in the river water from untapped drains.”

A 50 MLD untapped drain in Asi area falls into the river Ganga. Likewise, another 10 MLD untapped Ramnagar drain also falls into the river. The nitrogen and phosphorus reach the river with the sewage water, said Dr Singh adding that nitrogen and phosphorous act as fertilizer for the algae and it blooms.

The UPPCB officials submitted the report to the district magistrate on June 11.

Moreover, NMCG sent a team for preventing algal bloom.