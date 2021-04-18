NMCH boss offers to quit, cites oxygen shortage

PATNA

In a blow to the state health department’s claim about handling Covid-19 patients, Nalanda Medical College and Hospital (NMCH) medical superintendent Vinod Kumar Singh has urged the government to relieve him from the charge owing to difficulties in treating those in serious condition for lack of oxygen.

Singh’s letter asking the department to relieve him from the charge surfaced on Saturday night.

In the letter addressed to the principal secretary of the department, he has said he did not wish to own the accountability of patients’ miseries for want of oxygen.

Singh alleged that oxygen cylinders was being taken away from the hospital, even through the flow of patients suffering from Covid infections kept pouring in. Hospital officials said they required 400-500 cylinders per day against the current supply of 150-200 units.

Principal secretary (health) Pratyay Amrit could not be contacted for his comment.

With 8690 fresh cases of Covid being detected in the last 24 hours, the number of active cases have crossed 50,000 mark in Bihar.

The situation, particularly in Patna, has turned alarming with none of the hospitals, including private ones, are ready to take fresh cases, citing non-availability of beds.

Meanwhile, as many as 11 persons infected with Covid died in the past 24 hours while undergoing treatment at Gaya-based ANMMCH. So far, the district has witnessed 25 Covid deaths.

Reports said eight Covid patients died in course of treatment at NMCH during the past one day.

The Patna high court has also taken serious exception to the report of non-availability of medical care to the patients and directed the government to make sure that none should die for want of oxygen and medicines. Hearing a public interest litigation (PIL), the division bench of Patna high court comprising Chakradhari Sharan Singh and Mohit Kumar Sah on Saturday scrutinised the steps being taken by the health department to combat the pandemic and asked it to file fresh and incisive report about the preparations by Monday, which is the next date of hearing in the case.

Meanwhile, union minister of state for health Ashwini Choubey took stock of preparations at the railway hospitals for treating Covid patients and directed the Drug Controller of India to ensure adequate supply of Remdesvir, a critical anti-viral in Covid treatment, in all railway hospitals at the earliest.

The recovery rate in Bihar, which was over 95% during the first phase of the pandemic, has come down to 89.70%.

The health department has so far conducted tests on more than 2.50 crore people for Covid, in which more than three lakh were found to be infected with the virus.