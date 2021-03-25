No 50% quota for women among civic body office-bearers in Punjab

A sub-committee of the Punjab government led by Congress party chief Sunil Jakhar has decided that a proposal to give 50% reservation to women councillors among office-bearers of civic bodies was not practical. It has decided to go by the existing formula under which women and scheduled castes get 5% reservation, with another 2% quota for backward classes. Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh had mooted the proposal on women reservation.

Committee members comprising cabinet ministers Brahm Mohindra, Aruna Chaudhary and Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Youth Congress president Barinder Singh Dhillon and Jakhar were unanimous in taking the decision.

“It would not have been practically possible, as it requires changes in the Punjab Municipal Act 1911 that governs the functioning of the civic bodies in Punjab, including the elections of office-bearers,” said a member of the committee.

Ahead of the 2017 state polls, the Congress manifesto had promised 50% reservation for women in civic bodies and village panchayats.

In the polls held for civic bodies on February 14 this year, 2,302 wards went for polls out, of which 1,151 women were elected, with wards reserved for them.

The committee members also reached a conclusion that bringing women into the forefront, at the grassroots level, especially in an election year would not be politically beneficially.

Elections for office-bearers of urban local civic bodies are expected to take place in the first week of April. The local bodies department is expected to receive the gazette notification of results from state election department soon, after which it will give a 14-day notice to elect office-bearers and for civic bodies to make arrangements.

ANOTHER COMMITTEE

TO DECIDE ALL HEADS

Another committee of the Pradesh Congress Committee is expected to take a call on the names to head all civic bodies. Of eight municipal corporations it has been decided to have a mayor belonging to the SCs for Hoshiarpur. Mohali municipal corporation has been kept for a general candidate as in the past, it has had mayors from the SCs. A cabinet minister is eyeing the top post in Mohali for his brother.