Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / No additional restrictions for Ganesh fest: Dilip Walse-Patil
others

No additional restrictions for Ganesh fest: Dilip Walse-Patil

PUNE This Ganesh festival will not have additional restrictions aside from the ones already in place to curb Covid-19
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 10:21 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE This Ganesh festival will not have additional restrictions aside from the ones already in place to curb Covid-19.

State home minister Dilip Walse-Patil, in Pune for an award ceremony on Thursday, urged the people of Pune to follow the Covid-19 regulations - no crowding, social distancing, use of mask and sanitiser.

“Instead of huge displays, mandals should work towards spreading awareness about vaccination. Crowding on roads should be avoided. We cannot think that corona (pandemic) is over,” said Walse-Patil.

Amitabh Gupta, commissioner of police; deputy commissioner of police, Rajendra Dahale; standing committee chief Hemant Rasane; Mandai Ganeshotsav Mandal’s Annasaheb Thorat; and Pratap Pardeshi of the Pune Parivar were present at a press conference where this was announced.

The police will be on the lookout for crowding even if the no new restrictions are introduced. This will be the second year with toned-down celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A text message claiming imposition of Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Pune was circulated through social media and published by local language news organisations. However, the claim was refuted by Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of police.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

MSRTC reports increase in passengers travelling home for Ganesh fest

PMC bans physical darshan at Ganesh mandaps; only online

Man claiming cancer cure booked for taking 2.5 lakh from family

State increases incentives for EV buyers: 10,000 for two-wheelers
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP