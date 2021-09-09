No additional restrictions for Ganesh fest: Dilip Walse-Patil

PUNE This Ganesh festival will not have additional restrictions aside from the ones already in place to curb Covid-19.

State home minister Dilip Walse-Patil, in Pune for an award ceremony on Thursday, urged the people of Pune to follow the Covid-19 regulations - no crowding, social distancing, use of mask and sanitiser.

“Instead of huge displays, mandals should work towards spreading awareness about vaccination. Crowding on roads should be avoided. We cannot think that corona (pandemic) is over,” said Walse-Patil.

Amitabh Gupta, commissioner of police; deputy commissioner of police, Rajendra Dahale; standing committee chief Hemant Rasane; Mandai Ganeshotsav Mandal’s Annasaheb Thorat; and Pratap Pardeshi of the Pune Parivar were present at a press conference where this was announced.

The police will be on the lookout for crowding even if the no new restrictions are introduced. This will be the second year with toned-down celebrations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A text message claiming imposition of Section 144 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Pune was circulated through social media and published by local language news organisations. However, the claim was refuted by Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of police.