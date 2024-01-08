No arrests yet in grabbing of Waqf property: Cops

All the six accused allegedly involved in grabbing Waqf property at Sallahpur remain at large even after one-and-half months of lodging an FIR against them at Puramufti police station. (Pic for representation)

Among the accused are slain mafia politician Ashraf’s wife Zainab and her brothers Zaid Master and Saddam. Besides the duo, history sheeter Shibli along with prime accused Mutwalli Asiyam Ahmad and his wife Zeenat are also at large, said a police official.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

An FIR was lodged against them at Puramufti police station on November 18 last year. Caretaker Mabud had accused Zainab, her two brothers and three others of grabbing Waqf property at a prime location and then selling it.

While some part of the property was sold to other persons, a major portion of it was used to construct a farmhouse and a mansion, a market and also a godown. Ashraf’s wife Zainab used to live in the luxurious mansion which was attached by Dhumanganj police on December 4.

While none of the accused have been arrested so far, police got B warrant from the court to take Zainab’s brother Saddam into remand custody and he is already in Bareilly jail. Saddam is also an accused in the case.

ACP Varun Kumar said police were carrying out raids in search of the accused. Police will soon take further steps and get NBW (non bailable warrant) issued by the court against them.

Meanwhile, PDA may soon demolish the building constructed on the grabbed Waqf land. PDA officials said the building has been constructed without approval from concerned authorities and is illegal.

Meanwhile, police are also investigating a case of fraud registered against Zainab’s brother Zaid Master who is a teacher at MR Sherwani Intermediate College at Sallahpur. An FIR was registered against Zaid Master after it came to fore that his signatures were found on the attendance register although he was on the run. The case was registered five days back on complaint of school management. Police are questioning the school staff and teachers in this connection.