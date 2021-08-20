Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / No booster dose until eligible population in Pune fully vaccinated: Ajit Pawar
others

No booster dose until eligible population in Pune fully vaccinated: Ajit Pawar

Pawar, speaking after the weekly Covid review meeting in Pune, also reiterated that in Pune district, priority will be given to those who are due for their second dose of the vaccine
By Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON AUG 21, 2021 04:16 PM IST
A health worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a vaccination centre in Katraj on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said on Friday that while the state government was not averse to the idea of a “booster dose” of vaccines against Covid-19, this can only be thought of only after the entire eligible population is fully vaccinated.

No specific recommendation regarding a Covid-19 vaccine booster dose has been made by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) or the National expert group on vaccine administration for Covid (NEGVAC).

Ajit Pawar, speaking after the weekly Covid review meeting in Pune, also reiterated that in Pune district, priority will be given to those who are due for their second dose of the vaccine.

Last week, Cyrus Poonawalla founder of the Serum Institute of India (SII) advocated the need of a booster dose, six months after the second dose.

“At the Covid review meet, some pressed for a booster dose, but before we move forward, eligible people in Pune and also in the state should get fully vaccinated. Then we can think of a booster dose. Many still haven’t received the first dose. The state government and I, personally, agree that a booster dose should be given,” said Ajit Pawar.

RELATED STORIES

Answering a question in the Rajya Sabha, Dr Bharati Pawar, minister of state for health and family welfare, on July 27, said, “There are some media reports of some countries considering booster doses of Covid-19 vaccine. The NTAGI and NEGVAC are deliberating and considering scientific evidence related to the dose schedule of Covid-19 vaccines. So far, no specific recommendation regarding a Covid-19 vaccine booster dose has been made by NTAGI or NEGVAC.”

However, experts feel that in the future booster shots could be recommended in India.

Earlier, in an interview with India Science, a channel of the department of science and technology, Dr Priya Abraham, director, National Institute of Virology (NIV) said a booster dose will definitely be recommended in India in future.

“Studies on booster doses have been going on overseas and at least seven different vaccines have been tried for a booster dose. Now, WHO has put a stop to it till more countries catch up with vaccinations. This is because there is an alarming vaccine gap between high-income and low-income countries. In the future, recommendations for boosters will definitely come,” said Dr Abraham.

Maharashtra is still dealing with a shortage of vaccine stocks.

“Experts have stated that the second dose should be administered in the prescribed time limit after the first dose. If this doesn’t happen then the effectiveness of the vaccine may go down. So as of now for Pune, we have decided to prioritise second doses,” said Ajit Pawar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Naunihal Singh is new police commissioner

Agri varsity establishes multifunctional agroforestry model

Liaison with industry must for value addition: PAU Expert

Debt relief scheme: 23 crore farm debt loans waived off in Ludhiana district
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP