No cellular towers in Central Vista: NDMC in new guidelines

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Friday issued guidelines for the installation of communication towers in New Delhi, and said no mobile tower should be installed on Central Vista, and that those in the New Delhi area should not hamper the region’s aesthetics, according to officials aware of the matter. NDMC, in the document issued on Thursday, laid down 37 rules as part of its policy on installation of these towers to bring “uniformity” in the area.

The towers installed without permission post issuance of the policy may be regularised, along with a penalty of ₹ 10,000 per month. (PTI)

The NDMC policy modifies the rules for the installation of communication towers by cellular and basic telecom operators on rooftops and ground within the premises and in the area under the jurisdiction of the council. “The installation of towers or antennae should be in a manner that they do not disturb the ‘heritage and aesthetic aspects’ of the New Delhi area,” the document said.

The towers installed without permission post issuance of this policy may be regularised according to the rules along with a penalty of ₹10,000 per month from the date of installation of the tower, the document said.

For cellular towers existing before the issue of the policy, the telecom company and service provider may apply for regularisation within 30 days of notification of the policy by paying arrears from the date of their installation. The policy also increased the one-time permission charge from ₹2 lakh to ₹3 lakh for five years. No change was introduced to the monthly licence fee. “A monthly licence fee of ₹292 per sq feet plus service tax subject to a minimum of ₹50,000,” the policy said.

No unauthorised “cell on wheels” (COW) will be allowed in the NDMC area, it said.

“The NDMC issues the policy for installation of mobile communication towers and related infrastructure to bring uniformity, based on the advisory guidelines issued by the department of telecommunication and by considering all connected factors,” an official said. The towers should be located at the rear end of the plot and not be visible from the main entrance and road, the document said, adding no diesel generator sets are allowed at the tower site.

NDMC will e-auction the sites for installation of COWs in the NDMC area on designated places on approved rates initially for three years, which may be extended further for two years, they added. For the installation of new towers, the NDMC will invite bids instead of following a “first come basis”. Installations of towers and antennas will not be permitted within Central Vista, however, if necessary, a committee will decide the issue on a case-to-case basis.

