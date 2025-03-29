No construction near heritage sites; Prayagraj Master Plan 2031 sets new rules

As part of efforts to safeguard monuments of religious, cultural and historical significance, the recently approved Master Plan 2031 of the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) proposes designating areas around these sites as Heritage Zones. To ensure their protection, specific restrictions will be enforced, including construction bans based on proximity to heritage structures and old buildings. Tomb of Nisar Begum at Khusro Bagh in Prayagraj. (HT )

According to the plan, no construction will be allowed within 50 feet of the entire plot of a historical site. Between 50 and 100 feet, only single-story buildings will be permitted, while two-story constructions will be allowed between 100 and 150 feet. Buildings within the 150 to 250 feet range must not exceed three floors in height.

Additionally, the Master Plan 2031 aims to enhance recreational spaces for city residents by increasing the allocation of land for public parks, gyms, open-air theatres, stadiums, and open fields.

Official records indicate that under the Master Plan 2021, a total of 4,953.45 hectares of land was demarcated for setting up recreational facilities like public parks, gyms, open-air theatres, open fields for playing, stadiums, etc. This constituted 16.02% of the total land area taken up under the 2021 master plan.

However, with a view to enhancing recreational facilities within city limits, the Master Plan 2031 has increased this allocation to 5,536.68 hectares, which is 13.92% of the total land covered under the 2031 plan.

Records revealed that a total of 1,250.68 hectares of land has been allocated for parks/open fields, amounting to 3.14% of the total land area covered under Master Plan 2031, while 319.06 hectares have been allocated for setting up district parks, which accounts for 0.80% of the total land.

Further, 1,568.3 hectares have been allocated for setting up regional parks, making up 3.94% of the total land.

For religious and cultural purposes, 19.43 hectares of land has been designated, accounting for 0.05% of the land under the 2031 plan.

In the 2021 Master Plan, the total land area covered was 30,917.38 hectares, which has increased to 39,759.84 hectares in the 2031 Master Plan, marking a rise of 8,842.46 hectares.