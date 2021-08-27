Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others
others

No Covid death in UP in 24 hours: CM

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 12:25 AM IST
Yogi said that the policy of ‘trace, test, track and vaccinate’ worked well in the state and helped control the pandemic. (Pic for representation)

Lucknow: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked for strict and effective implementation of Covid-19 night curfew in the state, given the fact that Covid cases were rising sharply again in some states. He asked police to begin relaying warnings by blaring hooters before 10 pm every night.

To note, the state government withdrew the Sunday closure, that meant the end of all kinds of Covid restrictions, barring the night curfew (10 pm to 6 am every day) in the state.

At the Covid-19 review meeting, Yogi said: “We need to be extra cautious as Covid cases have begun rising sharply in several states once again. It is very important that Covid protocols are followed well. The night curfew should be made effective. Police teams should begin issuing warning and alerts by sounding hooters ahead of 10 pm every night, nudging people to not roam around unnecessarily and shopkeepers to shut shops by 10 pm.”

Talking about the state’s current Covid status, Yogi said that the policy of ‘trace, test, track and vaccinate’ worked well in the state and helped control the pandemic. The state had done 7.12 crore tests, the highest so far among all states and by August 25, UP administered 6.60 crore Covid vaccination doses. “The second wave of the pandemic in the state is in control. In the past 24 hours, of the 2.16 lakh tests done, not a single case of fresh infection was reported in as many as 60 districts. Statewide only 19 fresh Covid cases were reported and not a single person died of Covid in the past 24 hours. Active cases, at present, are 342,” he said. .

Yogi said that the daily positivity rate in the state was 0.01% and the overall recovery rate was 98.6%.

Yogi called the Agra hooch tragedy unfortunate and said that local officers concerned would be made accountable for the incident. He asked for intensification of the drive against spurious and unauthorised liquor in the state.

Yogi also asked the state railway police to be alert, as two incidents of loot on trains were reported from two different parts of the state. Asking the officers concerned to not let such incidents happen again, he directed them to be in constant touch with the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

