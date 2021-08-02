No Covid death in UP in last three days: CM

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said the Covid situation was in control in UP due to concerted efforts and it was extremely heartening that no one died of Covid infection in the last three days.

Each day, the state was doing 2.5 lakh tests on an average and the positivity rate was a mere 0.01% and recovery rate 98.6%, he said at the Covid-19 review meeting.

“Yesterday, 58 districts did not report any fresh Covid cases, 17 districts reported fresh cases in single digit and no district reported fresh cases in double digit. In the last 24 hours, 25 fresh cases of Covid were reported and 42 patients had recovered,” said Yogi.

In July, 1.71 crore doses were administered in UP, and so far 4.84 crore doses had been administered, he added.

PM to interact with UP beneficiaries: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will have a direct interaction with the state on Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyana Ann Yojna on August 5. He will also interact with some of the ration card holders. The programme will be organised through video conferencing at 80 places in the state.