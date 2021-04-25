No Covid hospital can deny treatment: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that no Covid-19 hospital, government or private, can deny treatment to any patient of the coronavirus disease.

Even those patients who only have an antigen test positive report must immediately be provided suitable treatment, he emphasised at a virtual Covid-19 review meeting with senior officials here.

The government will bear the cost of such treatment as per the rules, but the treatment must be provided without delay, he added.

“No patient should be without a bed. If government hospitals don’t have a vacant bed, then the patient should be admitted to a private hospital. The government will foot the bill according to the norms set for this. If a patient is without a bed, then the district magistrate and the chief medical officer of the district concerned will be accountable,” he said.

Yogi said the Drug Controller General of India recently granted emergency use approval to Zydus Cadila’s anti-viral drug Virafin. He asked for making this drug available in Lucknow, Prayagraj and Varanasi.

The chief minister asked health department officers to provide all necessary resources to DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) for the Covid-19 hospitals it is setting up in Varanasi and Lucknow. These hospitals will be operational soon and will lead to further consolidation of health services for Covid-19 care in the state, he said according to a statement issued by the state government.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 35,614 new Covid-19 cases came up in Uttar Pradesh and 25,633 patients were discharged after recovery, he said.

A total of 7.77 lakh patients had recovered since the outbreak in UP early last year.

In the last four days, the number of Covid beds had been increased by 14,000 and there was a need to further increase the bed strength for which the health department should explore options, he said.

He also asked the officers concerned to get in touch with Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K), Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow (IIM-L) and IIT-BHU for oxygen audit in cities. Similarly, they should rope in Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU)-Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur, Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU)-Kanpur, and Moti Lal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Prayagraj for the oxygen audit.

“Allot districts near each of these institutes for oxygen audit so that oxygen demand and supply could be tracked,” he said.

“There is a need to increase the number of oxygen tankers,” he said to the officers concerned and reiterated that work to set up oxygen plants at all hospitals with a bed strength of 100 or more must be speeded up.

About Remdesivir injections, he said that the state was getting 18,000 to 20,000 vials every day. The central government has increased Remdesivir allocation to 1.6 lakh for UP. Besides, state government was in direct touch with various Remdesivir-making drug companies for more vials, he said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that no Covid-19 hospital, government or private, can deny treatment to any patient of the coronavirus disease. Even those patients who only have an antigen test positive report must immediately be provided suitable treatment, he emphasised at a virtual Covid-19 review meeting with senior officials here. The government will bear the cost of such treatment as per the rules, but the treatment must be provided without delay, he added. “No patient should be without a bed. If government hospitals don’t have a vacant bed, then the patient should be admitted to a private hospital. The government will foot the bill according to the norms set for this. If a patient is without a bed, then the district magistrate and the chief medical officer of the district concerned will be accountable,” he said. Yogi said the Drug Controller General of India recently granted emergency use approval to Zydus Cadila’s anti-viral drug Virafin. He asked for making this drug available in Lucknow, Prayagraj and Varanasi. The chief minister asked health department officers to provide all necessary resources to DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) for the Covid-19 hospitals it is setting up in Varanasi and Lucknow. These hospitals will be operational soon and will lead to further consolidation of health services for Covid-19 care in the state, he said according to a statement issued by the state government. MORE FROM THIS SECTION UP orders 1 crore additional vaccine doses MLA funds to help create oxygen infrastructure in UP 10,174 new Covid-19 cases, 69 deaths in Pune district on Sunday Pune newspaper vendors’ union vaccinates all its delivery staff In the last 24 hours, a total of 35,614 new Covid-19 cases came up in Uttar Pradesh and 25,633 patients were discharged after recovery, he said. A total of 7.77 lakh patients had recovered since the outbreak in UP early last year. In the last four days, the number of Covid beds had been increased by 14,000 and there was a need to further increase the bed strength for which the health department should explore options, he said. He also asked the officers concerned to get in touch with Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K), Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow (IIM-L) and IIT-BHU for oxygen audit in cities. Similarly, they should rope in Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU)-Lucknow, Madan Mohan Malviya University of Technology (MMMUT), Gorakhpur, Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU)-Kanpur, and Moti Lal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Prayagraj for the oxygen audit. “Allot districts near each of these institutes for oxygen audit so that oxygen demand and supply could be tracked,” he said. “There is a need to increase the number of oxygen tankers,” he said to the officers concerned and reiterated that work to set up oxygen plants at all hospitals with a bed strength of 100 or more must be speeded up. About Remdesivir injections, he said that the state was getting 18,000 to 20,000 vials every day. The central government has increased Remdesivir allocation to 1.6 lakh for UP. Besides, state government was in direct touch with various Remdesivir-making drug companies for more vials, he said.