No Covid impact on Bihar Board results

PATNA

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has become first school board in the country to hold examinations and the first to publish results, while several other boards, including CBSE and ICSE, are still in the process of conducting exams, which could stretch up to May.

The board has received laurels, but it has also raised a question mark over the school education system in the state, as it was the first Class 12 board exams conducted without any teaching in schools due to health emergency situation caused by pandemic and the institutions had to be converted into quarantine centres.

The first state elections in the midst of pandemic ensured that there was no scope for teaching at all, as Board exams were held earlier this year soon after the sent-up exams. The idea of crash course was also not found useful ahead of crucial board exams due to lack of adequate number of subject teachers, a fact admitted by senior education department functionary.

Yet, overall pass percentage shows only a marginal dip, from 80.44% in 2020 to 78.03% in 2021.

Bihar’s education minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said the results have shown two things. “First, there is growing consciousness in society about education among girls, who topped in all the three streams, a pointer to the success of CM Nitish Kumar’s emphasis on women empowerment through a slew of initiatives and incentives. Secondly, students from remote areas have excelled, which indicates growing consciousness of education in rural areas also.”

Top colleges fall flat

A significant aspect of this year’s results is that all the top institutions, including chief minister Nitish Kumar’s dream project Simultala Awasiya Vidyalay (SAV), have been left behind by the lesser known institutions. In Bihar, intermediate education is still continuing in constituent colleges despite Bihar government’s 2007 policy to delink intermediate from degree colleges as part of the national policy. However, the government could not move beyond Patna University to implement the policy in the next 14 years.

Be that as it may, none of the students from premier colleges in Patna, Darbhanga, Gaya, Muzaffarpur and Ara find place in the top five of any of the three streams – science, arts and commerce. One student each from TNB College (Bhagalpur) and SAV are the only ones from known institutions in the top five of arts stream, while institutions like College of Commerce, AN College, Maharaja College, Langat Singh College, CM Science College and reputed government schools like Pataliputra, Patna Collegiate, Bankipur Girls High School, Ghardhanibagh,Sastrinagar, Patna High School or Old Zila Schools have been missing.

Experts puzzled

Former chairman of the BSEB Rajmani Prasad Sinha said the results showed disconnect between marks and merit. “But then, in the modern virtual era, it may turn out to be virtual result. During my tenure also, there were 108 students ranked 1-5 from a particular school, raising suspicion. And when I ordered re-evaluation of all those copies, there was none left. I don’t know the nitty-gritty of modern results, but acclaimed institutions with better intake and facilities falling flat calls for some serious thinking on part of educational planners,” he said.

Rajiv Kumar, principal of SAV, which swept Board results earlier, said the results this time were disappointing despite the handicaps of the pandemic. “Since July 10, we ensured regular classes both online and offline. Offline, because considering the socio-economic condition our students come from, smart phone availability was not with all families. Many families had just one smart phone. So we supplied study material well in advance and organized smart classes with prior information. Teachers were available from 8 am to 8 pm. We don’t know about others, but we did try to do the best possible for students during difficult times and expected better results,” he said.

Shashi Pratap Shahi, principal of AN College, an NAAC ‘A’ grade institution, the reason for lesser-known colleges doing well was not difficult to understand. “In our colleges, students from poor socio-economic strata study, while the lesser known institutions provide room to non-attending students engaged in coaching. We have regular classes. Even during pandemic, we conducted online education,” he said.

College of Commerce principal Tapan Shandilya said, “It is disappointing not to find any student in the top five, as intake to our institution is also on higher marks. It means the quality of students is also good in our institution. It’s beyond my comprehension.”