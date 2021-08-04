Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No evidence suggesting African’s custodial death, says B’luru police commissioner

A day after a 27-year-old Congolese national died in police custody, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant, in an interview with Arun Dev, clarifies that the death was not a custodial death but admits that CCTV cameras were not installed in the station as per SC guidelines
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 12:44 AM IST
A day after a 27-year-old Congolese national died in police custody, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant, in an interview with Arun Dev, clarifies that the death was not a custodial death but admits that CCTV cameras were not installed in the station as per SC guidelines. Excerpts:

Was the force used by police against the protesters warranted?

They were aggressive. They have assaulted policemen and they snatched lathis (batons) from them. If the police had not used force, they would have further escalated the situation. We have to disperse and secure, so we had to use force. One of the representatives of the African community has told the media that, those gathered acted in an unruly manner. That is on record.

How many policemen were injured in the attack?

Five police personnel have suffered injuries.

The CID is probing a case of custodial death. Have you suspended any officer involved in the alleged crime for a fair probe?

No one is under suspension. Prima facie there is no reason to place them under suspension. If the CID asks us, we will look into (placing officers under suspension).

The policemen involved in the alleged custodial death are continuing to perform duties. They are conducting a crackdown on those protesting the incident. Isn’t this a matter of concern?

Prima facie, there is no evidence suggesting any custodial death. From the information we have received so far, we have not come across any evidence of negligence or causing harm to the person (Joel). None of the officers involved in this case (alleged custodial death) are probing the attack on the policemen.

Isn’t the death of a 27-year-old due to cardiac arrest, that too in a police station, highly unnatural?

People in their 30’s have died due to cardiac arrest. This is not rare.

Was there any CCTV footage of the events that took place inside the police station?

No.

The Supreme Court had made it mandatory to have CCTV cameras in lockups, interrogation cells, and other parts of the police. Isn’t it a violation of the SC order?

The Supreme Court orders are yet to be implemented. A committee headed by the regional committee has given an estimate for the undertaking of this project (of installing CCTV cameras) before the relevant authorities. So, in this station, there are no formal arrangements for CCTV cameras in these places. I’m not aware if they have installed cameras in an informal arrangement.

Senior officers have said that they are going to check the background of African nationals, was this prompted by the incident?

The person who was arrested and subsequently died in custody was caught with drugs in his possession. He was overstaying in the country since 2015. As of now, we have information about more than 600 people overstaying in the state. This verification of documents is a continuous process.

