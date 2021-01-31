IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / No flights in or out of Lohegaon airport between April 26 and May 9; might affect vaccine dispatch
HT Image
HT Image
others

No flights in or out of Lohegaon airport between April 26 and May 9; might affect vaccine dispatch

PUNE No flights will operate in, or out, of Pune for 14 days between April 26 and May 9, due to work on the resurfacing of the runway at the Lohegaon airport
READ FULL STORY
By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:13 PM IST

PUNE No flights will operate in, or out, of Pune for 14 days between April 26 and May 9, due to work on the resurfacing of the runway at the Lohegaon airport.

This work has been going on since October 2020.

Currently, flight movement is restricted between 8 am and 8 pm. This will now be increased to a total lockdown for these 14 days.

This has affected passengers who have already booked tickets for the said period in view of the summer vacation, but is also likely to affect the dispatch of the Covid-19 vaccine from the city, even as the country is currently undergoing India’s biggest vaccination drive.

The Pune airport’s official Twitter handle tweeted on Sunday, “As per information received from IAF, due to runway resurfacing works, Pune Airport will have no flight operations for 14 days from 26th April 2021 till 09 May 2021”.

Confirming the news, airport director Kuldeep Singh said, “We have got this communication from the Indian Air Force and there will be no flights operating at night-time as well, as the runway is not available. If the Air Force changes its decision, this could be changed as well, as the runway belongs to the Air Force.”

This has also raised questions on the dispatch of the Covishield vaccines which is being mass produced by Serum Institute of India (SII) in Pune.

Singh added, “At this time I cannot comment if this would affect the vaccine dispatch as we do not book the slots so many days in advance. The runway repair work was being planned almost a year ago, but for the vaccine dispatch we get the orders only a few hours or a day before the vaccine has to be dispatched; after which the cargo flight is booked.”

SII’s executive director Suresh Jadhav said, “We were informed about this development, but mostly the vaccine goes from Mumbai international airport for transportation to various countries. With regards to the vaccine being transported within the country, we will have to send the vaccines to Mumbai airport or use our vans via roadways. As of now the government of India has not placed the purchase orders for the second lot, so whenever the order comes, if the dispatch has to happen before April 26, then it (transportation) would be taken care of from Pune itself, otherwise Mumbai airport. Sending it by road will be a huge task and add a minimum of five hours more.”

Passengers not impressed

While the runway repair work was being considered for over a year before it started, passengers and airlines were informed about the renewed schedule only a day before it began.

The repair work started in October last year and will now go on for almost a year.

During a media interaction earlier, the airport director had said that the repair work would not affect the daily passenger movement as all flights would be accommodated during the day timings, between 8 am and 8 pm.

Angry passengers stormed the airport Twitter handle questioning why airlines continued to book tickets for the same period, if no flight operations were going to happen.

One user tweeted, “If pune airport ll close in this period so why airlines are booking tickets in this period from pune or for pune...”

Another user wrote, “@CMOMaharashtra what are you doing. when new airport will start in pune. such trouble causing people inconvenience.”

Air India’s Bhopal-Pune flight from Mar 28

Air India will soon start its Bhopal-Pune flight from March 28, which was earlier called off due to the pandemic last year.

Currently, it will operate four days a week - Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday - and booking for the same has resumed. This flight will be a Delhi-Pune flight via Bhopal, which would facilitate travellers who earlier had the option of connecting flights. The Air India flight will save time for those willing to travel to Bhopal directly.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune records warmest January in a decade

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:02 PM IST
PUNE Last month was the warmest January in the city in a decade as per the weather department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pulse polio drive: On Day 1, 77% kids vaccinated in Pune city

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:02 PM IST
PUNE At least 77 per cent of kids from Pune city got vaccinated under the central government’s pulse polio drive on the first day (Sunday)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC to set up pet clinic in city, but unwilling to disclose location

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:15 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is in the process to finalise the pet clinic project, but hesitant to reveal the location considering the past experiences when residents have opposed such projects
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Historic importance: Polish consul general restores plaque at Panchgani school where orphan girls studied during World War II

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:14 PM IST
PUNE Ludmila Jakutowicz from Poland is in her 90s and through social networks keeps in touch with her alma mater in Panchgani
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune city reports 10 Covid deaths on Sunday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:14 PM IST
PUNE At least ten deaths due to Covid were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Sunday, while no deaths were reported in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune rural
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Two arrested for assaulting Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic cop

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:14 PM IST
PUNE The police have arrested two people for allegedly assaulting a traffic police official with an iron rod, at Talegaon-Chakan chowk, on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

No flights in or out of Lohegaon airport between April 26 and May 9; might affect vaccine dispatch

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:13 PM IST
PUNE No flights will operate in, or out, of Pune for 14 days between April 26 and May 9, due to work on the resurfacing of the runway at the Lohegaon airport
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Purandar farmers start meeting politicos to explain opposition to new airport site

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:27 PM IST
PUNE Despite an assurance given by Sanjay Jagtap, the MLA from Purandar, villagers opposing land acquisition for the new site selected for the proposed international airport there, have intensified the fight against the project
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune educational sector has a close eye on budget allocations

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:16 PM IST
PUNE The Union budget for the year 2021-22 will be announced on Monday, February 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

211.87 crore waived during property tax amnesty scheme; 1,370 crore tax collected

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:57 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has claimed to have made a record 1,370 crore in tax collection in 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

75-year-old duped of 2 lakh in KYC fraud

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:09 PM IST
PUNE A senior citizen from Kondhwa Khurd was duped of 2lakh by a caller who claimed to be a bank employee and asked for confidential credit card details
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Five remanded to police custody for murder of 30-year-old man

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:09 PM IST
PUNE A local court on Saturday remanded five people to Pune police custody for murder of a 30-year-old man
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Vaccine to be available for common people within five months: Tope

By Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:08 PM IST
PUNE The vaccination process for common people is likely to commence in the next four to five months amid administration preparing for phase two in which frontline staff will be given jabs from the first week of February
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

20.98% inoculation reported in Pune district

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:08 PM IST
PUNE Till January 24, Pune district reported 10
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC reports 11 Covid deaths in 24 hours

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:08 PM IST
PUNE The district on Saturday reported 455 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, according to the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP