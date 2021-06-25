No immediate revival of the monsoon: IMD

PUNE With little or no rain in the city for the past few days, monsoon activity over the state has been subdued. Shivajinagar on Friday reported no rainfall, while Lohegaon reported 0.8 mm of rainfall.

The maximum temperature in the city was 27.6 degrees Celsius, with the minimum temperature at 22.2 degrees Celsius.

Till Friday, June 25, Pune reported a total of 129.7 mm of rainfall since June 1, 19.1 mm more than normal, as per IMD.

IMD officials noted that rainfall in Pune city will continue to be light with cloudy skies till June 28.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department, India Meteorological Department (IMD) Pune, said “There is no immediate revival of the monsoon. From June 25 to July 1, Konkan and Goa will receive less than normal rainfall. Other subdivisions will get normal rainfall.”

He added that monsoon progress has halted. The Northern Limit of the Southwest Monsoon (NLM) continues to remain the same since Wednesday.

Further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab is likely to be slow as large scale features are not favourable and the forecast wind pattern by the numerical models do not indicate any favourable condition for sustained rainfall over the region during the forecast period, said IMD Officials.