No impact of Bharat bandh in east U.P.

Monday’s Bharat Bandh call did not have any impact in eastern Uttar Pradesh as police remained alert across the region.

Cops in large numbers were posted in Varanasi, Ballia, Mirzapur, Jaunpur and other places.

A Satish Ganesh, police commissioner, Varanasi said cops were directed to remain on alert and instructed to take strict action if anyone tried to damage public property.

Special vigil was maintained at Varanasi railway stations, including Cantt, Kashi, Sarnath. Deputy commissioner of police (Kashi zone) Ramsevak Gautam also inspected Kashi railway station. Some suspects were taken into custody and interrogated, police said.

In Chandauli too, additional police force was deployed at sensitive places and also at stations including PDDU Junction. Police personnel took out a foot march in PDDU and yard, Kuchaman, Ganjkhwaja, Sakaldiha, Dhina, Chandauli, Syyedaraja and Vyasnagar stations. In Mau, Azamgarh, Ghazipur and Mirzapur too, security arrangements were tight.