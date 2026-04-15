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No issue of domestic LPG supply in Goa; steps underway to ease commercial cylinder situation: Govt

No issue of domestic LPG supply in Goa; steps underway to ease commercial cylinder situation: Govt

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 04:24 pm IST
PTI |
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Panaji, The supply of domestic cooking gas is normal across Goa, but the state government is taking measures to ease the situation arising out of the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, an official said on Wednesday.

No issue of domestic LPG supply in Goa; steps underway to ease commercial cylinder situation: Govt

The West Asia conflict has affected energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz. India remains heavily dependent on the Gulf region, where the war has entered its second month, for its oil supplies.

Goa's Secretary of Civil Supplies Department Sanjiv Gadkar told PTI on Wednesday that the supply of domestic cylinders is normal across the state.

"There is no issue of domestic LPG supply. Those customers who have booked the cylinders are getting it on time. The state government is taking steps to ease the situation arising out of the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders," he said.

But there are certain issues with commercial LPG cylinders that are currently being addressed, according to him.

Commercial establishments have been given 20 per cent of their quota of the commercial LPG cylinders, with the state government announcing that the quota would be increased to total 40 per cent once they apply for Piped Natural Gas connections.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / No issue of domestic LPG supply in Goa; steps underway to ease commercial cylinder situation: Govt
Home / Cities / Other Cities / No issue of domestic LPG supply in Goa; steps underway to ease commercial cylinder situation: Govt
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