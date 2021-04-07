Home / Cities / Others / No more feared trapped, debris clearing on at Ludhiana roof collapse site
No more feared trapped, debris clearing on at Ludhiana roof collapse site

Rescue operations are being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 01:17 AM IST
NDRF and SDRF teams at the roof collapse site in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Rescue operations, led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), continued at the roof collapse site in Baba Mukand Singh Nagar in Daba area for the second day on Tuesday.

SDRF and district administration officials stated that though it is unlikely that more people may be trapped inside the building, they will continue with the debris clearing work to avoid taking chances.

State disaster response force (SDRF) in-charge, inspector Manoj Singh said, “The rescue operation was very difficult. When a part of a building collapses, we have to move very slowly to prevent further damage as the lives of the rescue team members are also at stake in such operations.”

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said, “NDRF, SDRF, MC, fire brigade, and local police have been working tirelessly since Monday morning and 36 labourers have been rescued. Out of this, five are undergoing treatment at various hospitals in the city. Two of them are in a critical condition. The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to the next of kin. The operation to clear the debris is going on and it is expected to take two more days. It is suspected that no one is now trapped in the building.”

Cabinet ministers visit spot

Cabinet ministers Sundar Sham Arora and Bharat Bhushan Ashu visited the spot on Tuesday to take the stock of the situation.

The ministers stated that an inquiry has already been marked to the divisional commissioner by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and strict action will be taken against erring officials, including those in the municipal corporation.

Arora said the state government has already announced 2 lakh compensation for the families of deceased, besides offering free treatment for the injured labourers. Ashu appealed to people to not put any life at risk for their vested interests. He said the public should take proper permission from authorities for carrying out any construction work and once permission is given, all safety standards must be followed.

