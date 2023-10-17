No one can stop U.P. from becoming a model of industrial, economic development: CM

GORAKHPUR Exuding confidence, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that the state is destined to become a model of industrial and economic development and no can hinder the state’s transformational journey. Speaking at the inauguration of a dairy plant within the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority (GIDA) on Monday, he drew a stark comparison between the current law and order situation and the “tumultuous” state of affairs six years ago.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a dairy milk plant at GIDA, inspected the plant, and addressed a gathering on Monday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM noted that communal clashes and chaos once marred the state’s image, making it a difficult place for investors to consider. Underlining the achievements of his government’s “zero-tolerance approach” towards crime and criminals, the CM emphasised that this resolute stance has led to a substantial improvement in the overall law and order situation.

“Uttar Pradesh is on an upward trajectory of progress and development,” he affirmed, attributing this success to continuous reforms in ease of doing business and the skill development of the state’s youth through the Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

The CM further said that investment proposals of ₹38 lakh crore in Uttar Pradesh at the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2023 was a testament to the relentless efforts of his government in fostering an investor-friendly environment. This massive influx of capital is expected to create approximately 10 lakh job opportunities, providing employment to the state’s young workforce and stemming the need for migration to other regions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Expressing his contentment, the CM acknowledged that Uttar Pradesh had now become a safe haven for investments, attracting a growing number of industries. He highlighted the expansion of the Gorakhpur Industrial Development Authority, which had transcended its original boundaries to encompass Dhuriyapar.

Yogi particularly emphasised the pivotal role of the Link Expressway, connecting to the Purvanchal Expressway, in expediting industrial development in the region. Instructing officials to extend unwavering support to investors at every stage, CM urged the state’s youth to equip themselves with the skills needed by industrial units. He advised industrialists to collaborate with Industrial Training Institutes (ITI), polytechnics, and degree colleges to ensure that students are trained to meet the demands of the current job market.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Highlighting the significance of the newly-inaugurated dairy plant, the CM noted that it would provide a direct source of income for 300 young individuals while involving an additional 1,000 youths in its operations. The plant, which requires a daily intake of six lakh litres of milk, is set to promote cattle farming, further bolstering the state’s agricultural sector.

The CM also shared that a series of universities were in the works within the GIDA, promising new avenues for employment and education.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!