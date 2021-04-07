No relief announced for Ludhiana factory next to roof collapse site

With one employee dead, another one lying critically injured at the hospital and machinery worth lakhs damaged, the owners of the factory next to the roof collapse site is left in the lurch as no compensation has been announced by the administration for the collateral damage they suffered.

Seeking compensation, Sukhminder Singh and Tejinderpal Singh, the owners of GK Plating, said, “The debris from the auto parts factory fell into our factory and destroyed machinery worth over ₹10 lakh. Four of our employees were injured while one worker Sagar Kumar died. While two employees were discharged, another one, Santosh Kumar, is said to be critical. The government has announced ₹2 lakh compensation for the deceased and free treatment for the injured, but nothing has been announced for us, even as we suffered the losses without any fault on our end.”

Tejinderpal said, “We were not even involved in the illegal activity and were not even aware of the illegal activity being taken up by the owner of the adjoining factory-- Jasmail Singh and Sons. Our machinery and shed worth over ₹10 lakh has been damaged. We have also taken up the matter with the administration but only assurances are being given by the officials.”

The owners stated that the NDRF and SDRF teams are also dumping the debris of the building which collapsed in their factory, which might further damage the machinery which is left in the factory.

Sukhminder Singh said, “The owner of the adjoining building should have informed us before taking up the construction work so that we could have kept the factory closed and ensured the safety of our labourers . No one is paying heed to our problem.”