No reservation for Muslims at AMU, clarifies university

The Aligarh Muslim University on Monday clarified that it gives no reservation to Muslim candidates either on admission to different courses or in recruitment. For reservation only (HT File Photo)

The clarification comes after the university faced heat on the issue of there being no reservation for Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) at Aligarh Muslim University.

“The Aligarh Muslim University gives no reservation to Muslim candidates either in admissions in different courses offered by the university or in the recruitment, as has been reported by some media outlets, after the recent judgment of the seven-judge bench of the Supreme Court of India,” said Prof Asim Siddiqui, member incharge, public relations, AMU.

Prof Siddiqui said AMU has an internal quota system for the students, passing out from schools run by the university. “When these students seek admission in the university, they are considered internal and 50 per cent seats are reserved for them regardless of their religion or faith, subject to eligibility requirements,” Siddiqui emphasised, adding that reports about reserving seats for Muslim candidates in AMU are false and misleading.

Last week, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a public meeting for the Khair by-election in Aligarh, had questioned as to why the Aligarh Muslim University is not giving reservation to Scheduled Castes, Schedule Tribes and Other Backward Classes but attempting to give 50 % reservation to Muslims on its own even though the institution gets government funding.

The chief minister had demanded reservation in jobs and admissions for SC/STs and OBCs at Aligarh Muslim University.

Following this, the issue about reservation at AMU was raked up by different individuals and organisations.

On Monday, AMU chose to make it clear that there is no reservation for Muslims, either in admission to courses or in recruitment.