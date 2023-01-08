Home / Cities / Others / No respite from foggy conditions in Gurugram

No respite from foggy conditions in Gurugram

Published on Jan 08, 2023 11:59 PM IST

Gurugram: Dense fog was witnessed across the city on Sunday with no respite from cold wave conditions

Gurugram, India-January 08, 2023: A group of cyclists rides bicycles at National Highway-48 amid cold and dense foggy morning near Signature Tower flyover, in Gurugram, India, on Sunday, 08 January 2023. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

ByHT Correspondent

Gurugram: Dense fog was witnessed across the city on Sunday with no respite from cold wave conditions. Visibility remained low in the morning hours.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Chandigarh centre said that dense fog in the morning and cold wave conditions will continue for the next two days, but the weather will remain dry.

“Dense fog and cold wave conditions will continue on Monday and Tuesday, but thereafter the weather is expected to improve. People should take precaution while going out in the cold and when they drive as visibility will be low,” said Manmohan Singh, IMD’s Chandigarh director.

Meanwhile, Gurugram recorded a minimum temperature of 3.6 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The IMD in Delhi said that cold wave conditions will prevail over northwest India on Monday and Tuesday and thereafter the cold wave will abate. It also said that ‘dense’ to ‘very dense’ fog will prevail over parts of Haryana, Punjab and Chandigarh in the next 48 hours and thereafter it will decrease.

IMD said that western disturbances are expected in the next two days and due to it, the minimum temperature is likely to rise by two to four degrees Celsius over many parts of northwest India.

