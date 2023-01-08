No respite in sight: Cold weather conditions very likely across U.P. for next 48 hours: Met

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh will continue to reel under cold weather conditions as dense fog and icy cold winds are very likely in several districts, including Lucknow, for the next 48 hours, according to the meteorological department. For the past week, a major part of the state has been in the grip of a cold wave with minimum temperature hovering between 3 and 7.5 degrees Celsius. As per the forecast, the state is likely to record a dry weather in the coming days as well.

In particular, Lucknow is predicted to witness dense fog in the morning. However, the sky is expected to get clearer as the day progresses. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 16 and 4 degrees Celsius respectively. On Sunday, Lucknow recorded a maximum temperature of 13.3 degrees Celsius, which is eight notches below normal, and a minimum of 4.1 degrees Celsius, which is 3.7 notches below normal, said Mohd Danish, in-charge of Lucknow met department.

While Lucknow shivered at 4.1 degrees, Faizabad was the coldest in the state with a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius, followed by Kanpur (3.1 degrees), Prayagraj and Hamirpur (3.2 degrees), Agra (3.4 degrees), Varanasi (3.8 degrees), Muzaffarnagar and Fursatganj (4 degrees), Jhansi (4.2 degrees), Moradabad (4.3 degrees), Aligarh and Orai (4.4 degrees), Barabanki (4.5 degrees), Meerut (4.6 degrees), Shahjahanpur (4.8 degrees), and Sultanpur (5.2 degrees).

The lowest day temperature was recorded at Najibabad at 9.5 degrees Celsius which was 9.4 degree Celsius below normal. According to the met department cold day conditions are very likely in Lucknow, Barabanki, Raebareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shrawasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Ambedkar Nagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, and Pilibhit and adjoining areas.

Other districts predicted to reel under the cold wave include -- Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravi Das Nagar, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Agra, Etawah, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Jalaun, Hamirpur, and Jhansi and adjoining areas.

Similarly, the districts likely to witness dense fog include -- Lucknow, Barabanki, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharth Nagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shrawasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Ambedkar Nagar, Saharanpur, Shamli, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Kasganj, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, and Budaun and adjoining areas.