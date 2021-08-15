No trains services in Kashmir on I-Day

Train services will remain suspended in Kashmir on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day, officials said. They said the train services from Banihal in Jammu to Baramulla in north Kashmir (and vice versa) – a distance of 137 km with 17 stations – will remain suspended throughout the day.

“The services have been suspended as a routine measure on August 15,” said Saqib Yousuf, chief area manager, Northern Railways, Srinagar.

The decision came after police wrote to the rail authorities on Saturday to suspend the services.

Very high security measures are in place across Kashmir to celebrate the Independence Day. There have been a number of attacks such as grenade throwing and hit-and-run firing cases by militants on security forces in the Valley in the run up to August 15.

Rail services were fully restored in Kashmir on July 14 after improvement in Covid-19 situation in the valley. The Kashmir stretch of the railways is yet to be connected with the rest of the country. The standalone section from Banihal, considered the gateway to Kashmir in the south, to Baramulla in north Kashmir is 137 km long and is very popular among the locals.