No UP worker will migrate for employment: Minister Rajbhar

UP employment minister Anil Rajbhar said now no labourer will have to migrate to another state for a job as the state government will make every effort to provide them employment.
UP cabinet Minister Anil Rajbhar being welcomed by BJP workers and supporters in Sarnath on Friday. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 01, 2022 10:53 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

Uttar Pradesh labour and employment minister Anil Rajbhar has said now no labourer of Uttar Pradesh would be compelled to migrate to other state in search of employment as the state government will make every effort to provide them work.

“The vision of our party is ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’. Following it, We are committed to improving the standard of living of the labourers so that they also get an opportunity to live a wonderful life,” the minister said.

Rajbhar expressed these views while addressing a gathering of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and supporters in a function held to welcome him near Maharaja Suheldev Park in Sarnath on Friday. He also garlanded the statue of Maharaja Suheldev on the occasion.

The UP cabinet minister also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath for giving him the responsibility of labour and employment ministry. Prominent among those present on the occasion included Chandrashekhar Rajbhar, Raghunath Bhagat, Fagu Rajbhar, Prakash Rajbhar, Sanjay Singh, Arvind Pandey, Brijesh Pandey, Akhand Singh, Shashank Srivastava and Pawan Choubey.

In the recently concluded UP assembly polls, Rajbhar was elected an MLA from Shivpur assembly seat of Varanasi for second time in a row.

