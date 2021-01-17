No vaccination drive in Pune city today

While the state has decided not to hold the vaccination drive on Sunday and Monday to work on loopholes in their system, city hospitals had no clarity till late Saturday evening.

The officials confirmed that there would be no vaccination drive on Sunday.

Dr Ashish Bharti, health chief, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), said, “There will be no Covid-19 vaccination drive on Sunday. During the national video conference, we were informed that the preparations put in place were only for January 16. Once the technical glitches will be studied and the adverse effect reported would be analysed the next vaccination date would be set.”

Dr HK Sale, executive director, Noble Hospital, said, “We have not got any official communication about the same.”

Dr Satish Pawar, director of health services, said, “There would be no vaccination drive on Sunday. Today there were many technical problems reported from various parts of the city which we have reported to the Centre.”