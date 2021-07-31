Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / No-confidence motion against Ara mayor, her deputy defeated
others

No-confidence motion against Ara mayor, her deputy defeated

A no-confidence motion, moved against the mayor and the deputy mayor of Ara municipal corporation on July 24, was defeated on Saturday
By Prashant Ranjan, Ara
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 09:58 PM IST
HT Image

A no-confidence motion, moved against the mayor and the deputy mayor of Ara municipal corporation on July 24, was defeated on Saturday.

Mayor Ruby Tiwari and deputy mayor Pushpa Kushwaha retained their seats.

On July 24, a total of 17 ward councillors moved a no-confidence motion against the mayor by levelling several charges, including irregularities. On the same day, 19 ward councillors moved a no-confidence motion against the deputy mayor.

The voting was done Saturday in the presence of in charge municipal commissioner and sadar SDO Vaibhava Srivastava.

For the no-confidence motion to be successful, there was a need for 22 votes out of 42 ward councillors.

However, out of 24 ward councillors present, only 16 voted in favour of the no-confidence motion against the mayor. Two votes were declared invalid, while six councillors voted against the motion.

While 15 voted in favour of the motion against the deputy mayor, one councillor did not cast his vote. One vote was declared invalid while seven ward councillors voted against the no-confidence motion against the deputy mayor.

Meanwhile, mayor Ruby Tiwari said that her priority will be the renovation of roads and drains across the town.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP