No-confidence motion against Ara mayor, her deputy defeated

A no-confidence motion, moved against the mayor and the deputy mayor of Ara municipal corporation on July 24, was defeated on Saturday.

Mayor Ruby Tiwari and deputy mayor Pushpa Kushwaha retained their seats.

On July 24, a total of 17 ward councillors moved a no-confidence motion against the mayor by levelling several charges, including irregularities. On the same day, 19 ward councillors moved a no-confidence motion against the deputy mayor.

The voting was done Saturday in the presence of in charge municipal commissioner and sadar SDO Vaibhava Srivastava.

For the no-confidence motion to be successful, there was a need for 22 votes out of 42 ward councillors.

However, out of 24 ward councillors present, only 16 voted in favour of the no-confidence motion against the mayor. Two votes were declared invalid, while six councillors voted against the motion.

While 15 voted in favour of the motion against the deputy mayor, one councillor did not cast his vote. One vote was declared invalid while seven ward councillors voted against the no-confidence motion against the deputy mayor.

Meanwhile, mayor Ruby Tiwari said that her priority will be the renovation of roads and drains across the town.