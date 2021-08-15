Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Noida: 16 development projects worth 15cr inaugurated on I-Day
others

Noida: 16 development projects worth 15cr inaugurated on I-Day

The Noida authority inaugurated 16 development projects worth ₹15
By HT Correspondent, Noida:
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 11:27 PM IST
HT Image

The Noida authority inaugurated 16 development projects worth 15.45 crore during the Independence Day celebrations at Sector 6 main administrative building on Sunday in the presence of GB Nagar MP Dr Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, member of Rajya Sabha Surendra Nagar and other officials. It also inaugurated public utility services for women.

The authority officials, along with leaders who had congregated at the venue, hoisted the national flag and subsequently dedicated all the development projects to the general public.

“We have inaugurated 16 different projects worth 15.45 crore. These projects will benefit general public as the civic services have been strengthened. We should celebrate Independence Day by serving general public and there is no better way to celebrate this day than dedicating these projects to people,” said Sharma, who is also a former Union minister.

The authority inaugurated a project related to development of drains, footpath and central verge in sectors 74, 77, 116, 117 worth 2.88 crore, road construction in Sector 72 worth 2.26 crore, interlocking tiles in Sector 119 at a cost of 2.14 crore, service road repair in Sector 116 worth 1.85 crore, construction of an amphitheatre for 1.49 crore, footpath work in Master Plan 2 road worth 1.42 crore, an electric chamber for cremation for 1.19 crore, a fountain park worth 73 lakh and remaining work related to footpath and central verge in sectors 94, 124, 127 etc.

The authority also inaugurated a pink toilet for women in Sectors 18 and 150, and a ‘Beti Padao Beti Bachao’ sculpture in Sector 38 to spread awareness on women safety in the city.

“The Sculpture will inspire people to save girl child and also motivate them to work towards women safety,” said Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of the Noida authority.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Finding the queen bee in this hive may make your brain buzz. Watch

Netflix uses movie scenes to explain ‘what makes us desi’. Video goes viral

Kitty’s reaction on being tickled makes for a very happy video. Watch viral clip

A home for you and me
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP