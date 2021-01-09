Noida: 22-year-old man stabbed to death for objecting to sister being harassed

Noida: A 22-year-old man was stabbed to death for saving his younger sister allegedly from two inebriated men in Noida Sector 8 Friday night. The victim was rushed to the Noida district hospital and then referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi, where doctors declared him brought dead. The Sector 20 police have registered a case and arrested one of the two suspects. Police, however, said this was a case of murder and not harassment.

Kumar Ranvijay Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police, Noida Zone 1, said that the victim was a resident of Kondli in Delhi. He and his 20-year-old sister worked at a sports factory in Noida Sector 8.

“On Friday 8.40 pm, the brother-sister duo completed their work and was walking to catch public transport from the local bus stand. Two inebriated men were roaming on the road, near a power-sub-station. One of them allegedly fell over the woman, in an inebriated condition. Primary investigation shows that the woman slapped the suspect, and told him to mind his way,” Singh said.

Police said that the two suspects then lost their cool, took out a sharp knife, and tried to attack the woman, after which the woman’s brother confronted the suspects and rescued his sister. However, the suspects stabbed the victim in his thigh multiple times and left him critically wounded.

RK Singh, station house officer, Sector 20 police station, said that locals and the woman informed police. A team reached the spot and rushed the victim to the district hospital. “The victim was later referred to Safdarjung hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. He had suffered critical injuries in the main artery which caused blood loss, leading to his death,” he said.

A police team conducted a search and arrested one suspect, identified as Sarvesh Kumar, 24, who works as a sanitation worker at a private developer’s site in Sector 16. Police also recovered the knife used in the crime. His accomplice – Shani – managed to flee from the spot.

The additional DCP, meanwhile, said that this was a case of murder and not of harassment. Sector 20 Police have registered a case against the two suspects under Section 302 (murder) of IPC. “Sarvesh was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” the SHO said.