Noida authority opens call centre to address C&D debris complaints

NOIDA: The Noida authority has set up a call centre to address complaints related with construction and demolition (C&D) debris in the city. It aims to ensure that the C&D debris does not remain unattended on roads, pavements, in residential areas among others.

Once a complaint is filed, the officials will collect the C&D waste — which causes sanitation and environment pollution issues — from the area concerned.

“People can file their complaints with regard to C&D debris via the toll-free helpline number (18008919657) any time. They can also send their complaints through the WhatsAap number (9717080605),” said SC Mishra, senior project engineer, Noida authority.

“Once the complaint is filed, our staff will contact the person concerned and collect the waste. The debris will be transported to our plant for treatment and recycling, as per the rules,” Mishra added.

The C&D waste plant is built on 5 acres of land in Noida sector 80. There are 14 collection points where the waste will be collected and transported to the plant for recycling. However, bulk waste generators will have to pay for the collection of the C&D debris. Bulk waste generators such as contractors, realtors among others will be charged ₹494 per tonne, the officials said.

“If bulk waste generators dump the debris at the plant in sector 80 directly, then they will have to pay ₹145 per tonne, for the recycling. However, the facility has been made free for the common people,” said Mishra.

The authority will treat 300 metric tonnes of C&D debris at the plant on a daily basis and plans to make bricks/tiles out of the treated waste. It had sanctioned ₹81 crore for the plant on September 6, 2018, to handle the C&D debris properly. It now focuses on handling all types of waste, including the C&D debris, to score better in Swachh Survekshan 2021. Swachh Survekshan is an annual survey of cleanliness, hygiene and sanitation in cities and towns across India.