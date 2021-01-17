Noida authority to hold its board meeting today

NOIDA: The Noida authority is likely to go over several important proposals in its board meeting scheduled for Monday, said officials. After the board approves a plan, it is sent to the state government for final nod.

The board meets once a year wherein the authority tables proposals such as those related to development, property rules, among others. The meeting is chaired by the chairman of the authority and is attended by the senior officials of the police, administration and the state government. The meeting will take place at the authority’s Sector 6 administrative building.

One of the major proposals to be tabled is allowing payment of lease of group housing properties in four instalments. As per the current rules, however, developers have to pay 1% per annum of the total property cost, calculated for a period of 15 years, as lease in one go to get permission for flat registries.

“This proposal is to be tabled before the board for discussion and approval,” said Rajesh Kumar, officer on special duty of the Noida authority.

Apart from this, a proposal to hire an agency to develop a ₹650 crore Noida convention centre in Sector 94 will be tabled. The authority has finalised the UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam (UPRNN) for the project. However, sources said the authority is exercising caution before allowing work to be started at the ground, as the UPRNN had been blacklisted by the Allahabad High Court in the past.

“The Noida authority board will discuss whether a blacklisted firm should be allowed to carry out works in important projects or not. If the board gives its nod, the authority can allow the firm to start work, after the state government’s nod,” said a Noida authority official, not authorised to speak to the media.

Other proposals to be discussed in the board meeting are related to hiring of employees with the land department, etc, said officials.