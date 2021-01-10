Noida factory penalised, shut down for using single-use plastic for manufacturing

NOIDA: The Noida authority has imposed a penalty against a factory that was allegedly found using banned single use plastics to make glasses, in Sector 63. The authority has also ordered for a shutdown of the factory, as making single use plastic glasses is prohibited in the city, said officials.

“We conducted a raid at the factory premises and saw the manufacturing activity being carried out live. The production of the banned single use plastic glasses was underway in the building. As per the rules, we imposed a penalty of ₹25,000 against the factory owner. The rules state that we cannot go beyond a fine of ₹25,000 in this case,” said Indu Prakash Singh, officer on special duty of the Noida authority.

Singh added, “Besides, the authority has ordered the shutdown of the factory. We will continue to randomly inspect factories.”

The authority conducts random inspections at units manufacturing such items illegally, besides acting on tip-offs, said officials.

The crackdown against single use plastics was begun on September 11, 2019. Officials have appealed to the general public to come forward to help them implement the ban on single-use plastics, which choke sewers and drains and also cause harm to the ecology.

Since September 11, 2019, the authority has imposed a total of ₹40 lakh as penalty against different agencies for violating rules, said officials.

“Initially we focused more on awareness in the general public and vendors, who use single-use plastic items such as carry bags, glasses or other products. However, now we are focussing more on manufacturing units which use single use plastics to make products,” said Singh.