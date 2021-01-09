Noida: Four held for under-weighing construction material, duping contractors

Noida: Four men were arrested by the Noida police on Thursday for allegedly duping contractors by under-weighing construction material and falsifying receipts.

The suspects were identified as Mukhtar, a Delhi resident, and Rajesh Kurmi, Sintu and Arpit Rajput, residents of Gautam Budh Nagar. According to the police, they worked as suppliers of construction material to contractors.

“On December 28, a complaint had been filed at the Sector 58 police station by a contractor who had alleged that he had placed an order with a supply shop in Sector 9. He said that the raw material started arriving after 35 days. One or two trucks would come every day and the victim demanded weighing receipts, of which 24 turned out to be fake. Following this a case of cheating and forgery was registered and a probe had been initiated,” said additional deputy commissioner of police, Zone 1, Kumar Rannvijay Singh.

Police said that the receipts were examined and found to be allegedly false.

“Arpit was printing the false receipts and was nabbed. The suspects wouldn’t get the goods weighed and would give false receipts while supplying the materials, and take money from the contractors, thereby dupe them,” said the ADCP.

He said that there are other members of the group who are yet to be apprehended. The officer added that the suspects had allegedly been active for the past four years but they claim that they were only falsifying documents for the past four months.

Their criminal history is being verified and information is also being collected about how many people they might have duped and how much money they made this way.

Police recovered three trucks which were allegedly being used to transport the material, ₹71,000, phones, over 150 fake weight receipts, 1,721 visiting cards of various tenders, laptops, etc., from the suspects. They were produced before a magistrate and later sent to jail.