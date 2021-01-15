Noida, Great Noida, Yamuna Expressway authorities launch new plot schemes

NOIDA: Property buyers have multiple options to choose as the Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway authorities are offering new plot schemes. While the Noida authority has already launched a residential plot scheme, Greater Noida Industrial has come up with an IT plot scheme and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) will soon launch a small industrial plot scheme.

In Noida, 341 plots have been launched.

“These plots are located in developed sectors, including sectors 31, 39, 41, 43, 44, 46, 47, 49 and 51, among others. The scheme will be opened on January 21 and applicants can apply till February 12,” said Santosh Upadhayay, officer on special duty of the Noida authority.

Applicants can apply on www.property.etender.sbi, said officials.

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has one plot of 100 acres in Sector Techzone, and a 24.98 acres plot in Sector Knowledge Park-V in the city. These two plots are meant for mega IT-enabled projects, being offered with an aim to bring large investment to this industrial town.

“Those who want to invest ₹100 crore or more in an IT-enabled project can directly apply to the chief executive officer’s (CEO) office or the Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary (ACS) for a smooth allotment process. Once applied, the CEO or ACS will provide ease to investors, as per rules,” said Deep Chandar, the additional CEO of GNIDA.

Apart from this, Greater Noida has already been running a scheme of plots meant for higher secondary schools, nursery schools, religious buildings and other institutional purposes. The motive of offering this scheme is to help ensure that more schools come up in the city, said officials.

There are 29 institutional plots available under this scheme. They will be allotted via online interviews, after applicants submit their proposals which they can do online till January 20, 2021.

The Yeida, on the other hand, is in the drafting stage of its industrial plot scheme.

“The Uttar Pradesh government has asked us to come up with a small industrial plot scheme. We are working out the details and soon will launch the scheme for small investors who want to set up businesses along the Yamuna Expressway,” said Arun Vir Singh, CEO of the Yeida.