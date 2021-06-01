Non-essential shops in Mumbai to open in rotation

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 12:44 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday allowed the reopening of non-essential shops between 7am and 2pm from Monday to Friday on a rotation, based on the alternate-day formula. Non-essential shops will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. The new guidelines will be applicable from Tuesday.

BMC issued the order under the state government’s ‘Break the Chain’ initiative, under which non-essential shops are allowed to reopen in districts where the positivity rate is below 10% and the oxygen bed occupancy is less than 40%. As Mumbai fulfils both the criteria, some restrictions have been curbed.

An order issued by civic commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday stated that e-commerce websites will be allowed to deliver non-essential items. However, gyms, salons and beauty parlours will continue to remain shut. Restaurants and bars will also continue to remain shut. However, home delivery is allowed on all days of the week.

According to Chahal’s order, on the first week, non-essential shops on the right side of the road will be allowed to open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 7am and 2pm, while those on the left side can operate on Tuesday and Thursday. The left-side shops will remain open the next week for three days.

Thus, on a rotational basis, both the sides will get to operate the shops thrice every alternate week. BMC officials said that the local wards will provide clarity on which sides of the road will be considered left and right sides.

