Home / Cities / Others / Noon curfew spoils the broth for eateries
others

Noon curfew spoils the broth for eateries

Owners say residents rarely order cooked food before 12pm as it is perishable and can’t be stored till night.
By Tarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON MAY 11, 2021 02:10 AM IST
Amarvir Singh, president of the hotel and restaurant association of Ludhiana, said that most of the eateries had zero business on Monday due to the curfew. (HT FILE IMAGE FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY)

Eatery owners in the city say the seven-hour curfew relaxation in the morning is of no use for them as most of their orders come post noon, and demand that the administration should allow them to make home-deliveries throughout the day.

Amarvir Singh, president of the hotel and restaurant association of Ludhiana, said that most of the eateries had zero business on Monday due to the curfew.

“The hospitality industry accounts for just 3% of the industry sector in Ludhiana. While all other industries have been allowed 24x7 operations, we have been neglected. The district administration should allow us to at least run home-deliveries throughout the day.”

He revealed that residents rarely order cooked food before 12pm as it is perishable and can’t be stored till night.

Amarvir said that most eateries are reporting a rise in orders for fish dishes. “We got more than 100 orders for fish-based dishes but could not deliver it due to the 12pm curfew,” he said.

Navjot Singh, the owner of Navjot Chicken, located near the inter-state bus terminal, said that they get the delivery of raw chicken by 9am and it takes almost two hours to cook the dishes, which leaves no time for delivery. “We got only three customers today and they too came around 11.45am. As we did not get any orders for home delivery, I distributed the cooked chicken among my relatives and friends,” he said, adding that he won’t be opening up his eatery till the administration allows home delivery services.

Eatery owners in the city say the seven-hour curfew relaxation in the morning is of no use for them as most of their orders come post noon, and demand that the administration should allow them to make home-deliveries throughout the day.

Amarvir Singh, president of the hotel and restaurant association of Ludhiana, said that most of the eateries had zero business on Monday due to the curfew.

“The hospitality industry accounts for just 3% of the industry sector in Ludhiana. While all other industries have been allowed 24x7 operations, we have been neglected. The district administration should allow us to at least run home-deliveries throughout the day.”

He revealed that residents rarely order cooked food before 12pm as it is perishable and can’t be stored till night.

Amarvir said that most eateries are reporting a rise in orders for fish dishes. “We got more than 100 orders for fish-based dishes but could not deliver it due to the 12pm curfew,” he said.

Navjot Singh, the owner of Navjot Chicken, located near the inter-state bus terminal, said that they get the delivery of raw chicken by 9am and it takes almost two hours to cook the dishes, which leaves no time for delivery. “We got only three customers today and they too came around 11.45am. As we did not get any orders for home delivery, I distributed the cooked chicken among my relatives and friends,” he said, adding that he won’t be opening up his eatery till the administration allows home delivery services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mama dog seems to have a problem with her ‘yellow puppy’. Watch

Cops dance to Enjaai Enjaami at Chennai station, get thumbs up from tweeple

When JRD Tata helped the future prez of India KR Narayanan to achieve his dream

Over 1.48 crore Olive Ridley turtles hatch in Odisha's Gahirmatha beach. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Covid-19 vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP