Normalcy returning to UP College; 5 held for spreading rumours

: After days of tension at Uday Pratap (UP) College over a mosque located on its premises in Varanasi, the situation started returning to normal at the institution on Saturday amid tight security arrangements at the college gate and strict vigil by police.

A local official said the college management had reached out to the administration, seeking verification of the identity of the entrants into the campus and that police have since been vigilant to prevent disruptions.

Meanwhile, police on Saturday arrested five people for allegedly spreading rumours, officials said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Cantonment, Vidush Saxena said, “We have arrested one Mukhtar Ahmed and four others for spreading rumours that could lead to disharmony among communities.” A case in this regard was lodged a few days ago, the officer said.

A massive protest by a group of students from elsewhere was witnessed on Friday at the college gate as they were adamant on reciting Hanuman Chalisa near the mosque on the campus.

The tension had started in the last week of November after a notice by Waqf Board purportedly laying claim to the land on which mosque is located in the college premises, went viral. On November 29, a large number of people started coming to offer namaz at the mosque.

The students objected to namaz on the campus, saying that the college campus is for studies.

On December 3, a group of students recited Hanuman Chalisa near the mosque when ‘namaz’ was being offered there, prompting the police to detain seven persons for a brief period.

The Waqf Board on December 3 clarified that the notice, which was issued to UP College, was cancelled in January 2021. Despite the clarification, the situation remained tense. On December 6, a group of “external students” reached the college gate and demanded that they should allowed entry. They were, however, prevented from entering the college.

In a related development, students of the college have formed a “student court” and sent an 11-point letter to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board, demanding a response within 15 days regarding the status of the mosque and its ownership.

Additional commissioner of police (law and order) S Channappa on Friday said, “... A group of external students wanted to enter the college. They were counselled, pacified and sent back... The situation is normal. Tight security arrangements are in place around the college,” he added.

Varanasi commissioner of police Mohit Agarwal said, “Except for teachers, other staff and students, no one else is allowed to enter the college campus. The step has been taken as a preventive measure. Tight security arrangements are in place at the college.”