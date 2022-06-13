North Eastern Railway AGM instructs officials to complete pending projects on time

Additional general manager, North Eastern Railway (NER), Ashok Kumar Mishra instructed the railway officials to complete various ongoing development works in Varanasi division within the stipulated time on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PRO, Varanasi division of North Eastern Railway, Ashok Kumar said AGM Ashok Kumar Mishra held a review meeting at the VIP lounge of Banaras station to review the progress of various development works going on in Varanasi division like doubling works of Banaras-Prayagraj-Rambagh, Varanasi City-Bhatni rail section and gave directions to the concerned officers. Mishra instructed the officials to complete the various ongoing development works on Varanasi division within the stipulated time frame.

Mishra along with team of officials inspected Banaras Railway Station. He inspected the second entry, new station building, circulating area, beautified pond, short line engines, ordinary passenger hall, coach guidance system, digital charting system, auto announcement system, automatic ladder, platforms and various offices, station exits and entrances, food plazas, air-conditioned lounges of different categories, high-class AC waiting rooms, retiring rooms, air-conditioned female and air-conditioned male passenger waiting rooms, unreserved ticket counters, inquiry counters, toilets for physically challenged people, ATM and general passenger hall etc. Mishra expressed happiness to see Azamgarh’s black pottery stall installed in the passenger hall.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He instructed the officials to cover the baby feeding room’s glass with black film in the women’s air-conditioned lounge and increase the furniture in the room.

Mishra interacted with passengers on platform and inquired about the problems and shortcomings at the station.

During this, additional divisional railway manager (administration) Rahul Srivastava, senior divisional engineer (coordination) Rakesh Ranjan, senior divisional commercial manager Sanjeev Sharma, senior divisional signal and telecom Trimbak Tiwari, and many other officers were present.